REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,600 Rent You In Greenwich Village, Right Now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Greenwich Village?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in this New York City neighborhood if you're on a budget of $2,600 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

190 6th Ave., #S




Listed at $2,600 / month, this studio apartment is located at 190 6th Ave. (at 122 Macdougal St.). In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet.

Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

231 Thompson St., #22



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 231 Thompson St. It's also listed for $2,600 / month. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick walls, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

33 West 8th St.




Here's a studio apartment at 33 West 8th St. (at Macdougal St.), which is going for $2,600 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, central heating, a ceiling fan and a fireplace.

Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

25 West 13th St., #2M



Located at 25 West 13th St., here's a 600-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $2,595/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, ample natural light and a ceiling fan.

The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management and a doorman. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

