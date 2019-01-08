REAL ESTATE

What will $2,600 rent you in Lincoln Square, right now?

228 W. 71st St., #A. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lincoln Square?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Lincoln Square is currently hovering around $3,642.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,600 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

160 W. 73rd St., #5D






Listed at $2,600/month, this studio apartment is located at 160 W. 73rd St., #5D.

The building has a doorkeeper, secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, you can anticipate an open living room floor plan, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

228 W. 71st St., #A






Here's a studio unit at 228 W. 71st St., #A that's going for $2,590/month.

The building has on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get an open living room floor plan, hardwood floors, high ceilings, many windows, stainless steel appliances and a large closet. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

245 W. 72nd St., #5C






Located at 245 W. 72nd St., #5C, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,550/month.

The building has an elevator, outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, you can anticipate an open living room floor plan, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and white appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue






Also listed at $2,550/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, a roof deck and on-site management. In the apartment, you can expect an open living room floor plan, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher and white appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
