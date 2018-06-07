REAL ESTATE

What will $2,600 rent you in Murray Hill, right now?

223 E. 39th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Murray Hill?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Murray Hill is currently hovering around $3,050.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $2,600/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

223 E. 39th St., #15a




Listed at $2,600/month, this studio apartment is located at 223 E. 39th St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, a door person and a residents lounge. Animals are not allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

250 E. 35th St., #2e



Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 250 E. 35th St. It's also listed for $2,600/month for its 600-square-feet of space.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

235 E. 40th St., #3i




Here's a 405-square-foot studio condo at 235 E. 40th St. (at East 40th Street & Third Avenue) that's going for $2,595/month.

The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and storage space. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, two spacious closets and large windows. Pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

250 E. 39th St., #9R



Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 250 E. 39th St. (at East 39th Street & Second Avenue). It's listed for $2,550/month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, three closets and ample natural light. The building offers on-site laundry, on-site management, an elevator and a door person. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

165 E. 35th St., #14G




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 165 E. 35th St. that's also going for $2,550/month.

The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a balcony, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
