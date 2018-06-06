What will $2,800 rent you in New York City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $2,800/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1 Astor Place, #10h (East Village)
Listed at $2,800/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1 Astor Place.
The building has on-site laundry, an elevator, a door person and a residents lounge. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a loft area, a dishwasher and ample storage space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
156 E. 37th St., #1a (Murray Hill)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 156 E. 37th St. (at Lexington Avenue). It's also listed for $2,800/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
229 W. 60th St., #4C (Lincoln Square)
Located at 229 W. 60th St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,800/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
236 E. 47th St., #32A (Turtle Bay-East Midtown)
Here's a 512-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 236 E. 47th St. (at Second & Third avenues) that's going for $2,800/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect storage space, a door person, on-site laundry, assigned parking, a fitness center and on-site management. The apartment offers hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar and ample natural light. Cats are permitted here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
239 W. 12th St., #4C (West Village)
Located at 239 W. 12th St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom studio that's listed for $2,800/month.
In the unit, which comes furnished, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a TV, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and exposed brick. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
