What will $2,800 rent you in New York City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in New York City if you've got $2,800/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
27-04 Hoyt Ave. South (Astoria)
Listed at $2,800/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 27-04 Hoyt Ave. South.
The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island and high ceilings. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
17 Kingsland Ave. (Williamsburg)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 17 Kingsland Ave. It's also listed for $2,800/month.
Building amenities include outdoor space and extra storage space. In the apartment, there are high ceilings, hardwood and tile floors, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast island, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
East 25th Street and Third Avenue (Kips Bay)
Here's a studio apartment at East 25th Street and Third Avenue that's going for $2,800/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a door person, an elevator and on-site management. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
333 E. 46th St. (Midtown)
Then, check out this 611-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 333 E. 46th St. It's listed for $2,800/month.
The building has on-site laundry, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get hardwood and tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, recessed lighting and a bookshelf. Feline companions are welcome; sorry, no canines.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
West 29th Street and Eighth Avenue (Chelsea)
There's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at West 29th Street and Eighth Avenue. It's listed for $2,800/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile floors, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
