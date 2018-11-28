What will $2,800 rent you in New York City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in New York City if you've got a budget of $2,800/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
First Ave and East 66th Street (Upper East Side)
Listed at $2,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at First Ave and East 66th Street.
The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. In the unit, look for an open floor plan, high ceilings, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, large closets, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Pets are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
Tillary and Duffield streets (Downtown Brooklyn)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at Tillary and Duffield streets. It's also listed for $2,800/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, large windows and high ceilings. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
29th Street and Queens Plaza North
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 29th Street and Queens Plaza North that's going for $2,800/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, large windows and a master bedroom. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
409 Eastern Parkway, #304 (Crown Heights South)
Located at 409 Eastern Parkway, #304, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,800/month.
The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony and large closets. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
200 N. 11th St., #04L (Williamsburg)
Listed at $2,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 200 N. 11th St., #04L.
The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, large windows, high ceilings, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)