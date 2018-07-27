What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in New York City if you're on a budget of $2,800/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
35 W. 33rd St. (Midtown)
Here's this studio apartment located at 35 W. 33rd St. It's listed for $2,800/month.
The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, a door person and an elevator. In the apartment, there are both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cats are welcome; sorry, no dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
324 W. 84th St. (Upper West Side)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 324 W. 84th St. that's also going for $2,800/month.
An elevator is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, prospective tenants can expect hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, exposed brick, a loft area and a fireplace. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome here.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
17 Monitor St. (Williamsburg)
Located at 17 Monitor St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,800/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, shared outdoor space, secured entry, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and extra storage space. In the residence, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, recessed lighting and large windows. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
99 Lafayette Ave. (Fort Greene)
Listed at $2,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 99 Lafayette Ave.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, large windows, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building has on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
East 80th Street and Lexington Avenue (Upper East Side)
Finally, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at East 80th Street and Lexington Avenue. It's listed for $2,800/month.
The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. In the apartment, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a walk-in closet. Sorry animal lovers, neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has excellent transit.
