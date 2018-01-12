REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,900 Rent You In Murray Hill, Right Now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Murray Hill? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in the neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,900 / month on rent.

Take a look at the below listings.

236 East 36th St., #9a




Listed at $2,900 / month, this studio apartment is located at 236 East 36th St. (at 3rd Avenue). In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, plenty of closet space and great natural lighting. The building features on-site laundry, a doorman and an elevator. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

302 East 38th St., #C




Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 302 East 38th St. It's also listed for $2,900 / month. The building has a private terrace, as well as some additional storage space. In the furnished, south-facing unit, there are a balcony, high ceilings, air conditioning and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

7 Park Ave.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7 Park Ave. that's going for $2,900 / month. The building boasts on-site laundry, a roof deck, a doorman and an elevator. The unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, good closet space and great natural lighting. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the full listing here.)

155 E 34th St., #7E




Located at 155 E 34th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,875/ month. In the seventh-floor unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, plenty of storage space and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, storage space and on-site management. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
