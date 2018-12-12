REAL ESTATE

What will $2,900 rent you in New York City, right now? | Hoodline

237 Duffield St., #3D. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in New York City if you've got a budget of $2,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

347 W. 55th St., #2C (Hell's Kitchen)






Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 347 W. 55th St., #2C. It's listed for $2,900/month.

The building has on-site laundry, an elevator and package service. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Union Avenue and North 10th Street (Williamsburg)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at Union Avenue and North 10th Street. It's also listed for $2,900/month.

The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

29-11 Queens Plaza North, #21D (Long Island City)






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 29-11 Queens Plaza North, #21D that's going for $2,900/month.

The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a roof deck. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

237 Duffield St., #3D (Downtown Brooklyn)






Located at 237 Duffield St., #3D, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,900/month.

The apartment boasts hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. The building has on-site laundry, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site management. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
Check out today's cheapest rentals in Tribeca, New York City | Hoodline
Renting in Yonkers: What will $1,500 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in East Harlem, right now
What does $2,200 rent you in New York City, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Collapse in Queens leaves home leaning on neighboring house
AccuWeather: Snow for some, then milder
NYPD: Woman sexually assaulted in apartment by man in ski mask
Victim in DWI bus stop crash demands investigation into bar
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old NJ boy
Skeleton in LI basement ID'd as homeowner missing 57 years
DA: 12 MS-13 members arrested in Queens, plotted murders
Marine from New York among 5 dead in crash off Japan
Show More
Kotex tampons recalled after reports of unraveling inside bodies
Exclusive: Rescuers on LI rush to save endangered sea turtles
MUGSHOTS: 29 alleged gang members charged in NYC
NJ woman charged with enslaving Sri Lankan woman
NY middle schoolers arrested in fire at historic mansion
More News