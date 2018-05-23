What will $2,900 rent you in New York City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in New York City if you've got $2,900/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
411 W. 35th St., #13d (Hell's Kitchen)
Here's this studio apartment located at 411 W. 35th St. It's listed for $2,900/month.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and a door person. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and closet space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
16 W. 82nd St. (Central Park)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 16 W. 82nd St. (at West 82nd Street & Central Park West) that's also going for $2,900/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, exposed brick, a fireplace, a dishwasher, closet space and granite countertops. Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
158 W. 13th St., #4B (West Village)
Listed at $2,900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 158 W. 13th St.
In the residence, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, French doors, large windows and a breakfast bar. The building offers on-site laundry. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
412 W. 22nd St. (Chelsea)
Next, there's this studio located at 412 W. 22nd St. It's listed for $2,900/month for its 425-square-feet of space.
The building features a roof deck. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a spacious closet and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)