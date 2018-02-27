What Will $3,300 Rent You In New York City, Right Now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in New York City if you've got a budget of $3,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
306 W 48th St., #17t (Clinton)
Here's a studio apartment at 306 W 48th St. that's going for $3,300 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and a balcony.
Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, concierge service and a doorman. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
307 Mott St., #1B (NoHo)
Located at 307 Mott St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $3,300/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, exposed brick, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Building amenities include outdoor space and a doorman. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
308 East 77th St. (Lenox Hill-Roosevelt Island)
Listed at $3,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 308 East 77th St. (at 2nd Ave. & E 77th St.). In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a fireplace and plenty of closet space. The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
328 W 12th St., #3N (West Village)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 328 W 12th St. It's listed for $3,300 / month. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
329 East 13th St., #1c (East Village)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 329 East 13th St. that's going for $3,300 / month. In the apartment, there are central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the full listing here.)
165 Christopher St., #4S (West Village)
Located at 165 Christopher St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,300 / month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, built-in shelves and plenty of natural light.
The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator, storage space and a doorman. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
---
