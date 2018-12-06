What will $3,300 rent you in New York City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in New York City if you've got $3,300/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
228 E. 27th St., #2B (Kips Bay)
Listed at $3,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 228 E. 27th St., #2B.
The unit boasts hardwood flooring, exposed brick, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and generous closet space. The building features a roof deck. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
First Avenue and East 79th Street (Yorkville)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at First Avenue and East 79th Street. It's also listed for $3,300/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
East 89th Street and Third Avenue (Upper East Side)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at East 89th Street and Third Avenue that's going for $3,300/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. Animals are not allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
259 Flatbush Ave., #2R (Prospect Heights)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 259 Flatbush Ave., #2R. It's listed for $3,300/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace, exposed brick and ample closet space. The building includes storage. Pets are not allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
329 W. 38th St., #821 (Hell's Kitchen)
Listed at $3,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 329 W. 38th St., #821.
The apartment boasts in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Building amenities include, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
