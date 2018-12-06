REAL ESTATE

What will $3,300 rent you in New York City, right now?

East 89th Street and Third Avenue. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in New York City if you've got $3,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

228 E. 27th St., #2B (Kips Bay)






Listed at $3,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 228 E. 27th St., #2B.

The unit boasts hardwood flooring, exposed brick, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and generous closet space. The building features a roof deck. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

First Avenue and East 79th Street (Yorkville)





Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at First Avenue and East 79th Street. It's also listed for $3,300/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

East 89th Street and Third Avenue (Upper East Side)






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at East 89th Street and Third Avenue that's going for $3,300/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. Animals are not allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

259 Flatbush Ave., #2R (Prospect Heights)






Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 259 Flatbush Ave., #2R. It's listed for $3,300/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace, exposed brick and ample closet space. The building includes storage. Pets are not allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

329 W. 38th St., #821 (Hell's Kitchen)






Listed at $3,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 329 W. 38th St., #821.

The apartment boasts in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Building amenities include, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
