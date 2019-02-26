What will $3,300 rent you in New York City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $3,300/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
306 Gold St., #9D (Downtown Brooklyn)
Listed at $3,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 306 Gold St., #9D.
In the unit, which comes furnished, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and both central heat and air conditioning. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
37 Spring St., #3 (Nolita)
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 37 Spring St., #3. It's also listed for $3,300/month.
In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in kitchen. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
351 E. 60th St., #699 (Upper East Side)
Here's a studio apartment at 351 E. 60th St., #699 that's going for $3,300/month.
In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
168 Bedford Ave., #2 (Williamsburg)
Located at 168 Bedford Ave., #2, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,300/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Animals are not permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
306 W. 48th St., #17T (Hell's Kitchen)
Listed at $3,300/month, this zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 306 W. 48th St., #17T.
In the condo, you can anticipate stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
