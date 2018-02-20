RENTAL PROPERTY

What Will $3,300 Rent You In Stuyvesant Town, Right Now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Stuyvesant Town?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in this New York City neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

526 East 20th St.




Listed at $3,300 / month, this 745-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 526 East 20th St. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

8 Stuyvesant Oval




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 8 Stuyvesant Oval. It's listed for $3,297 / month for its 763-square-feet of space. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, air conditioning and granite countertops. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

14 Stuyvesant Oval




Located at 14 Stuyvesant Oval, here's a 771-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,284/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management, storage space and secured entry.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

