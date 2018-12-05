What will $3,300 rent you in the West Village, right now?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in West Village is currently hovering around $3,665.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $3,300 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
38 Barrow St., #3r
Listed at $3,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 38 Barrow St., #3r.
In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, hardwood floors and a private deck. The building includes a residents lounge. Dogs and cats are permitted here. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
100 Jane St., #8J
Next, there's this studio unit over at 100 Jane St., #8J. It's also listed for $3,300/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a fitness center and a roof deck. The apartment features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and natural lighting. Cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
45 Carmine St., #5B
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 45 Carmine St., #5B that's going for $3,300/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. The building offers an elevator. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Waverly Place and Charles Street
Located at Waverly Place and Charles Street, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,295/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and garden access. The building includes on-site management, a secured entry and storage. Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
