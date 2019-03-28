What will $3,400 rent you in New York City, this month?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in New York City if you're on a budget of $3,400/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
200 E. 82nd St., #18F (Yorkville)
Listed at $3,400/month, this studio apartment is located at 200 E. 82nd St., #18F.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The building features a fitness center, a roof deck and on-site management. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
915 W. End Ave., #203 (Upper West Side)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 915 W. End Ave., #203.
It's also listed for $3,400/month. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, storage space and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
131-03 40th Road, #8N (Flushing)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 131-03 40th Road, #8N that's going for $3,400/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, spacious closets and high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center and a roof deck. Animals are not allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1760 Second Ave., #22E (Yorkville)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 1760 Second Ave., #22E. It's listed for $3,400/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, secured entry and a roof deck. In the condo, there are hardwood floors, granite countertops and ample closet space. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
507 W. 28th St., #813 (Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square)
Finally, check out this studio residence that's located at 507 W. 28th St., #813. It's listed for $3,400/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The building boasts assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
