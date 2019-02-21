What will $3,400 rent you in Williamsburg, right now?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Williamsburg is currently hovering around $2,850.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $3,400 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
239 N. Ninth St., #W224
First, there's this studio unit situated at 239 N. Ninth St., #W224. It's listed for $3,400/month.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and natural light. Amenities offered with the building include assigned parking, a fitness center, a roof deck and a game room. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
247 N. Seventh St., #2710
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 247 N. Seventh St., #2710 that's going for $3,376/month.
In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the full listing here.)
395 Leonard St.
Next, check out this 632-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 395 Leonard St. It's listed for $3,355/month.
Inside, you'll have hardwood floors and a dishwasher. Building amenities include outdoor space, a roof deck, 24-hour concierge service and an elevator. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
456 Grand St., #2K
Located at 456 Grand St., #2K, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,323/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center and storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
377 Wythe Ave., #8B
Listed at $3,310/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 377 Wythe Ave., #8B.
This unit includes bamboo floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center and storage space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the complete listing here.)
