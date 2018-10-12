What will $3,500 rent you in Lincoln Square, right now?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Lincoln Square is currently hovering around $3,599.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $3,500 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Amsterdam Avenue and West 60th Street
Listed at $3,500/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Amsterdam Avenue and West 60th Street.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a balcony. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
Central Park West and West 72nd Street
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at Central Park West and West 72nd Street. It's also listed for $3,500/month for its 750 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. The apartment has hardwood floors, high ceilings, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and closet space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
Columbus Avenue
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Columbus Avenue that's going for $3,500/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, designer lighting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
601 W. 57th St., #7G
Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 601 W. 57th St., #7G. It's listed for $3,500/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and storage space. The unit features floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Animals are not allowed here.
(See the complete listing here.)
311 W. 71st St., #Apt B
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 311 W. 71st St., #Apt B. It's listed for $3,500/month.
The building features shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the bi-level unit, you'll have hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, white appliances, marble countertops and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)