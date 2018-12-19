What will $3,500 rent you in New York City, right now? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in New York City if you're on a budget of $3,500/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Amsterdam Avenue and West 60th Street (Lincoln Square)
Listed at $3,500/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Amsterdam Avenue and West 60th Street.
The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. The unit features high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a balcony and hardwood flooring. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
Central Park West and West 72nd Street (Lincoln Square)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at Central Park West and West 72nd Street. It's also listed for $3,500/month for its 750 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and white appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
281 Ellery St., #2 (Bushwick South)
Here's a studio apartment at 281 Ellery St., #2 that's going for $3,500/month.
The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck and an elevator. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and exposed brick. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
First Avenue and East 92nd Street (Yorkville)
Then, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at First Avenue and East 92nd Street. It's listed for $3,500/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
157 Lexington Ave., #5 (Kips Bay)
Located at 157 Lexington Ave., #5, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,500/month.
The building features on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
