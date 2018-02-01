What Will $3,700 Rent You In Nolita, Right Now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in this New York City neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $3,700 / month on rent.
Read on for the listings.
212 Elizabeth St.
Listed at $3,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 212 Elizabeth St. In the apartment, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
22 Prince St., #9
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit located at 22 Prince St. It's also listed for $3,695 / month. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, exposed brick and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
255 Mott St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 255 Mott St., which is going for $3,695 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---
