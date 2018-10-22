What will $3,800 rent you in New York City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in New York City with a budget of $3,800/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
243 E. Second St., #1 (East Village)
Listed at $3,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 243 E. Second St., #1.
Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, stone countertops and exposed brick. Pets are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
333 E. 49th St., #4K (Midtown)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 333 E. 49th St., #4K. It's also listed for $3,800/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and a door person. In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and marble countertops. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
99 Rector St., #20-10 (Financial District)
Located at 99 Rector St., #20-10, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,800/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, closet space and a breakfast bar. The building has outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, a door person and a residents lounge. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
605 W. 42nd St., #29E (Hell's Kitchen)
Listed at $3,800/month, this zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 605 W. 42nd St., #29E.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management, a residents lounge and a door person. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
550 W. 54th St., #1152 (Hell's Kitchen)
Located at 550 W. 54th St., #1152, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $3,800/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
