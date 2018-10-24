What will $4,000 rent you in New York City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in New York City if you've got $4,000/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
625 W. 57th St., #5 (Lincoln Square)
Listed at $4,000/month, this studio apartment is located at 625 W. 57th St., #5.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, shared outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and on-site management. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a balcony and a gourmet kitchen. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
West 42nd Street and 11th Avenue (Hell's Kitchen)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at West 42nd Street and 11th Avenue. It's also listed for $4,000/month.
The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and extra storage space. The apartment features hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
5th Avenue and East 29th Street (Midtown)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5th Avenue and East 29th Street that's going for $4,000/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, closet space, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and high ceilings. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
Avenue of the Americas and West 26th Street #401
Located at Avenue of the Americas and West 26th Street, #401, here's a 1,100-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $4,000/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, extra storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and high ceilings. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
West 72nd and Broadway streets (Lincoln Square)
Finally, there's this studio apartment over at W 72nd and Broadway streets. It's listed for $4,000/month.
The building has on-site laundry, shared outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast island. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
