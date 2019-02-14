REAL ESTATE

What will $5,000 rent you in New York City, right now?

West 24th Street and 10th Avenue. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in New York City if you've got $5,000/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

West 24th Street and 10th Avenue (Chelsea)






First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at West 24th Street and 10th Avenue. It's listed for $5,000/month.

In the unit, there are stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a fitness center, a roof deck and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

West 29th and West 30th streets (Hudson 8th Avenue and West 26th Street (Chelsea)






Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 8th Avenue and West 26th Street. It's also listed for $5,000/month.

In the apartment, you'll find hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and stone countertops. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, a roof deck and storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

West Houston Street (Noho)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at West Houston Street. It's listed for $5,000/month.

In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a fitness center and on-site management. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Ave of the Americas & W 26th St #29 G (Chelsea)






Next, check out this 693-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Ave of the Americas & W 26th St #29 G. It's listed for $5,000/month.

Inside, you'll have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet, . When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a fitness center and roof deck. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

230 Sullivan St., #2R (Greenwich Village)






Located at 230 Sullivan St., #2R, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $5,000/month.

In the furnished unit, there are stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry; Pets are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

