What will $5,000 rent you in New York City, right now?

West 24th Street and 10th Avenue (Chelsea)

West 29th and West 30th streets (Hudson 8th Avenue and West 26th Street (Chelsea)

West Houston Street (Noho)

Ave of the Americas & W 26th St #29 G (Chelsea)

230 Sullivan St., #2R (Greenwich Village)

Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in New York City if you've got $5,000/month earmarked for your rent.Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at West 24th Street and 10th Avenue. It's listed for $5,000/month.In the unit, there are stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a fitness center, a roof deck and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.(Check out the complete listing here .)Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 8th Avenue and West 26th Street. It's also listed for $5,000/month.In the apartment, you'll find hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and stone countertops. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, a roof deck and storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.(See the complete listing here .)Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at West Houston Street. It's listed for $5,000/month.In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a fitness center and on-site management. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.(See the complete listing here .)Next, check out this 693-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Ave of the Americas & W 26th St #29 G. It's listed for $5,000/month.Inside, you'll have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet, . When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a fitness center and roof deck. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.(Check out the complete listing here .)Located at 230 Sullivan St., #2R, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $5,000/month.In the furnished unit, there are stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry; Pets are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.(Check out the complete listing here .)---