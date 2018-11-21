What will $5,100 rent you in New York City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in New York City if you've got $5,100/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
53 Park Place, #11F (Tribeca)
Listed at $5,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 53 Park Place, #11F.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center and a roof deck. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and closet space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
29 Willow St., #5L (Brooklyn Heights)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 29 Willow St., #5L. It's also listed for $5,100/month.
The building boasts outdoor space and secured entry. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
300 N. End Ave., #19A (Battery Park City)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 300 N. End Ave., #19A that's going for $5,100/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, large windows, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
Second Avenue and East 10th Street (East Village)
Located at Second Avenue and East 10th Street, here's a 1,050-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $5,100/month.
The building features on-site laundry, a door person, an elevator and on-site management. In the apartment, you can expect an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
200 Chambers St., #5F (Tribeca)
Listed at $5,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 200 Chambers St., #5F.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. The unit boasts hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, a dishwasher, air conditioning, a separate dining room area and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
