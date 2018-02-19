RENTAL PROPERTY

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Astoria, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're on the hunt for an apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Astoria look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Astoria via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

32-24 35th St.




This studio apartment, situated at 32-24 35th St. (at 34th St. & Broadway), is listed for $1,300 / month. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, wooden cabinets and plenty of storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

24-29 43rd St., #1




Here's a studio apartment at 24-29 43rd St., which, at 500-square-feet, is going for $1,300 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, an open kitchen, ample natural light and large closets. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)

35-6 28th Ave., #1




Then there's this 550-square-foot apartment at 35-6 28th Ave., listed at $1,400 / month. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the listing here.)

25-41 38th St., #1FF




This studio apartment, situated at 25-41 38th St., is listed for $1,495 / month for its 450-square-feet of space. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and on-site laundry. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. (See the listing here.)

25-30 30th Rd., #1L




To wrap things up, there's this studio apartment at 25-30 30th Rd. It's being listed for $1,575 / month. In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. The building features on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. (Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental propertyNew York CityAstoriaQueens
RENTAL PROPERTY
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
Exclusive: Illegal rental scheme putting lives at risk
Airbnb host says her home was brutally ransacked by renters
Report: Yonkers rents up a whopping 10.7 percent this year
NYC Worst Landlord List: A list of repeat offenders
More rental property
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News