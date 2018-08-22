What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Astoria look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Astoria via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
35-04 28th Ave.
Listed at $1,599/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 35-04 28th Ave., is 25.5 percent less than the $2,145/month median rent for a one bedroom in Astoria.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood and tile flooring, a walk-in closet, white appliances, wooden countertops, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
34-5 28th Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 34-5 28th Ave., which, at 750 square feet, is going for $1,650/month.
In the apartment, you'll find high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the full listing here.)
30th Avenue and 32nd Street
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 30th Avenue and 32nd Street, which is going for $1,700/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, central heating and air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Pets are not permitted.
(Check out the listing here.)
11-38 31st Drive
And finally, there's this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 11-38 31st Drive. It's being listed for $1,750/month.
The apartment features both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, large windows, a walk-in closet, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and an eat-in kitchen. Cats are welcome; sorry, no dogs.
(Here's the full listing.)