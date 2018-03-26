What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Battery Park City, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
355 South End Ave., #5g
Here's this apartment at 355 South End Ave., listed for $2,750 / month.
In the unit, look for hardwood floors, ample natural light, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. The building offers a swimming pool, on-site laundry, garage parking and a door person. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
99 Battery Pl., #1935
Also listed at $2,750 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 99 Battery Pl.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors, a dishwasher and plenty of windows. Building amenities include a fitness center, an elevator, on-site laundry, storage and a door person. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
2 South End Ave., #4w
And here's a studio apartment at 2 South End Ave., which is going for $2,795 / month.
Tenants will find the unit features parquet floors, stainless steel appliances, a tiled bathroom and built-in bookshelves. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, concierge service, an elevator and a residents lounge.
300 Albany St., #3a
Over at 300 Albany St., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $2,800 / month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors and new kitchen appliances. Building amenities include concierge service, a fitness center and on-site laundry. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
385 South End Ave., #3l
Listed at $2,825 / month, this studio apartment is located at 385 South End Ave.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors, plenty of natural light, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, concierge service, on-site laundry, a door person and a residents lounge. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
90 West St., #13s
And finally, there's this 608-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 90 West St., listed for $2,999 / month.
In the unit, anticipate stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, hardwood floors and ample natural light. Building amenities include a door person, an elevator and storage. Animals are not permitted.
