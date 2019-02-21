REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Battery Park City, right now?

300 Rector Place, #6B. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Battery Park City look like these days -- and what might you get for the price?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,500, compared to a $2,775 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Battery Park City, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

365 S. End Ave., #5E






Listed at $2,564/month, this studio apartment, located at 365 S. End Ave., #5E, is 8.3 percent less than the $2,795/month median rent for a studio in Battery Park City.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

300 Rector Place, #6B






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 300 Rector Place, #6B, which is going for $3,325/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

300 Albany St., #3E






Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 300 Albany St., #3E, listed at $3,400/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, expect hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Building amenities include a fitness center, storage and on-site laundry. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the listing here.)

50 Battery Place





Listed at $3,447/month, this 680-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 50 Battery Place.

Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, spacious closets and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Here's the listing.)
---

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
Explore today's cheapest rentals in SoHo
Renting in the East Village: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $1,500 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Upper East Side, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett in custody after being charged with disorderly conduct
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing with kids
Babysitter of 5 left to get ingredients when fire started
AccuWeather: End of the week warmup
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Man charged with murder after family struck by vehicle at 7-Eleven
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family
Show More
Feds: Coast Guard Lt. compiled hit list of lawmakers
Search on for man accused of groping 9-year-old girl on 7 train
4-alarm fire tears through 7-story building in Manhattan
More News