What's the cheapest rental available in Battery Park City, right now?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,500, compared to a $2,775 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Battery Park City, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
365 S. End Ave., #5E
Listed at $2,564/month, this studio apartment, located at 365 S. End Ave., #5E, is 8.3 percent less than the $2,795/month median rent for a studio in Battery Park City.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
300 Rector Place, #6B
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 300 Rector Place, #6B, which is going for $3,325/month.
Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
300 Albany St., #3E
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 300 Albany St., #3E, listed at $3,400/month.
In the unit, which comes furnished, expect hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Building amenities include a fitness center, storage and on-site laundry. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
50 Battery Place
Listed at $3,447/month, this 680-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 50 Battery Place.
Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, spacious closets and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
