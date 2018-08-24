What's the cheapest rental available in Bay Ridge, right now?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is very walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,750, compared to a $2,800 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Bay Ridge, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
6901 Narrows Ave.
Listed at $1,400/month, this 490-square-foot studio apartment, located at 6901 Narrows Ave., is 9.7 percent less than the $1,550/month median rent for a studio in Bay Ridge.
The building offers on-site laundry, secured entry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, which comes furnished, look for central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, large windows with horizontal blinds, recessed and designer lighting, new doors, a Murphy bed, a separate dining room area, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
575 85th St.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 575 85th St., listed at $1,500/month.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises central heating, hardwood and tile flooring, windows with horizontal blinds, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the listing here.)
32 Bay Ridge Ave.
Listed at $1,550/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 32 Bay Ridge Ave.
The building includes shared outdoor space, secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect central heating, hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, designer lighting, crown molding, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
(Here's the listing.)
266 67th St.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 266 67th St., which is going for $1,575/month.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises an open living room floor plan, central heating and air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, many windows, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
(Check out the listing here.)
5th Avenue and 84th Street
And finally, there's this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5th Avenue and 84th Street. It's being listed for $1,600/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking for a fee and shared outdoor space. In the unit, anticipate an open living room floor plan, hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings and a lot of windows. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not allowed.
(Here's the full listing.)