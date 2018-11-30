What's the cheapest rental available in Boerum Hill, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a Boerum Hill rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Nevins and Livingston streets
This studio apartment, situated at Nevins and Livingston streets, is listed for $1,850/month for its 450 square feet of space.
In the unit, you're promised central heating, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and exposed brick. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the complete listing here.)
225 Schermerhorn St., #9N
Then there's this living space at 225 Schermerhorn St., #9N, listed at $2,361/month.
Amenities include a door person, assigned parking, a landscaped courtyard and a fitness center. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the listing here.)
33 Bond St., #1120
Over at 33 Bond St., #1120, there's this 500-square-foot studio apartment, going for $2,450/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space, on-site laundry and a pet-grooming space. The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances and central heating. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(View the listing here.)
55 St. Marks Place, #2R
Listed at $2,750/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 55 St. Marks Place, #2R.
Building amenities include garage parking and storage space. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, spacious closet space, central heating, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances . Good news for animal lovers: both small dogs and cats are welcome here upon approval. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(Check out the complete listing here.)