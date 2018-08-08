What's the cheapest rental available in Brooklyn Heights, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a Brooklyn Heights rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
30 Clinton St.
Listed at $1,800/month, this studio coop, located at 30 Clinton St., is 18.2 percent less than the $2,200/month median rent for a studio in Brooklyn Heights.
In the unit, prospective tenants can expect stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, hardwood floors, a breakfast bar, high ceilings, ceiling fans and extra storage space. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not allowed here.
70 Clark St.
Here's a studio apartment at 70 Clark St., which, at 400 square feet, is going for $1,995/month.
The building features an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, ceiling fans, central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a separate dining area, a walk-in closet and many windows. Cats are welcome here; sorry, no dogs.
134 State St.
Then there's this apartment at 134 State St., listed at $2,000/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, which comes furnished, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a renovated kitchen, large windows with horizontal blinds and ceiling fans. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed with an additional deposit.
75 Pineapple St.
Listed at $2,020/month, this studio apartment is located at 75 Pineapple St.
In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, a renovated bathroom, large windows with horizontal blinds and exposed brick. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome at this location.
104 Hicks St.
Over at 104 Hicks St., there's this studio apartment, going for $2,100/month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood and tile flooring, air conditioning, a fireplace, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, and a stand up shower/tub combo. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed here.
