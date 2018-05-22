REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Brooklyn Heights?

25 Pierrepont St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Brooklyn Heights are hovering around $2,850, compared to a $2,895 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Brooklyn Heights rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

75 Pineapple St., #3




Listed at $1,750/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment, located at 75 Pineapple St., is 28.0 percent less than the $2,429/month median rent for a studio in Brooklyn Heights.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a stove, built-in bookshelves and exposed brick. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

32 Middagh St.




This studio apartment, situated at 32 Middagh St., is listed for $1,900/month.

The third floor unit features hardwood floors, granite countertops, closet space, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Feline companions are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

24 Joralemon St., #E143




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 24 Joralemon St., which is going for $1,950/month.

On-site management is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, generous closet space, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

147 Columbia Heights, #2




This studio apartment, situated at 147 Columbia Heights, is listed for $2,000/month for its 300-square-feet of space.

The residence features hardwood flooring, a deck, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, built-in bookshelves and exposed brick. Pets are not welcome here.

(See the listing here.)

25 Pierrepont St., #8




Listed at $2,150/month, this studio apartment is located at 25 Pierrepont St.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News