What's the cheapest rental available in Central Park, right now?

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Central Park look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Central Park via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
52 W. 91st St., #8
Listed at $2,195/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 52 W. 91st St. (at Central Park West), is 39.0 percent less than the $3,600/month median rent for a one bedroom in Central Park.
The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a fireplace and exposed brick. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
1290 Fifth Ave.
Then there's this 520-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1290 Fifth Ave., listed at $2,395/month.
In the apartment, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, large windows, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator, on-site management, secured entry and a door person.
(See the listing here.)
37 W. 89th St., #7
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 37 W. 89th St. (at Central Park West & West 103rd Street), is listed for $2,800/month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, high ceilings, French doors and a ceiling fan. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
(See the listing here.)
16 W. 82nd St.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 16 W. 82nd St., which is going for $2,900/month.
The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, exposed brick, a fireplace, a dishwasher, granite countertops and generous closet space. Pets are not allowed.
(Check out the listing here.)
21 W. 87th St., #2B
Finally, over at 21 W. 87th St., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $3,000/month.
In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
(View the listing here.)