What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown Brooklyn, right now?

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Downtown Brooklyn look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Downtown Brooklyn via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
237 Duffield St., #7N
This studio apartment, situated at 237 Duffield St., #7N, is listed for $2,200/month.
In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Both dogs and cats are welcome here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(See the complete listing here.)
60 Duffield St., #10V
Here's a studio apartment at 60 Duffield St., #10V, which is going for $2,270/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, a fitness center and an elevator. The unit boasts a deck, in-unit laundry, a kitchen island and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the full listing here.)
100 Willoughby St., #21N
Listed at $2,465/month, this studio address is located at 100 Willoughby St., #21N.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a roof deck and a fitness center. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a kitchen island and floor-to-ceiling windows. When it comes to pets, both cats and dogs are permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Here's the listing.)
111 Lawrence St., #48B
And here's a studio dwelling at 111 Lawrence St., #48B, which is going for $2,490/month.
The building offers assigned parking, a roof deck, a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the apartment, which comes furnished, you'll find hardwood flooring, large windows, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(Check out the listing here.)