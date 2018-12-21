REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown Brooklyn, right now?

111 Lawrence St., #48B. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Downtown Brooklyn is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Downtown Brooklyn look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Downtown Brooklyn via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

237 Duffield St., #7N






This studio apartment, situated at 237 Duffield St., #7N, is listed for $2,200/month.

In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Both dogs and cats are welcome here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

60 Duffield St., #10V






Here's a studio apartment at 60 Duffield St., #10V, which is going for $2,270/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, a fitness center and an elevator. The unit boasts a deck, in-unit laundry, a kitchen island and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the full listing here.)

100 Willoughby St., #21N





Listed at $2,465/month, this studio address is located at 100 Willoughby St., #21N.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a roof deck and a fitness center. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a kitchen island and floor-to-ceiling windows. When it comes to pets, both cats and dogs are permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Here's the listing.)

111 Lawrence St., #48B






And here's a studio dwelling at 111 Lawrence St., #48B, which is going for $2,490/month.

The building offers assigned parking, a roof deck, a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the apartment, which comes furnished, you'll find hardwood flooring, large windows, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Check out the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,800 rent you in New York City, right now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Flushing, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in White Plains, right now?
What will $2,100 rent you in White Plains, right now? | Hoodline
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Intense flames shoot out of 40-story Manhattan high-rise
Fiance of missing Colorado mom taken into custody
Entire interior of 5-story building collapses in Manhattan
NYC's most popular baby names in 2017
Homeless children treated to Christmas shopping spree on LI
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, damaging winds
Dispute leads to stabbing outside NYC BBQ restaurant
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
Show More
Manhole fire closes Carmine's in Times Square Friday
Donations save NJ Christmas toy giveaway after pipe bursts
Aquarium apologizes for viral tweet about 'thicc girl' otter
Woman apologizes for video belittling child's weight
NYPD officer entertains tourists waiting for Springsteen
More News