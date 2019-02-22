What's the cheapest rental available in Elmhurst, right now?

But how does the low-end pricing on an Elmhurst rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
41-57 74th St.
Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 41-57 74th St., is 21.9 percent less than the $1,920/month median rent for a one bedroom in Elmhurst.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors. Building amenities include assigned parking. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the complete listing here.)
84-49 Elmhurst Ave., #G
Then there's this 540-square-foot apartment at 84-49 Elmhurst Ave., #G, listed at $1,600/month.
In the apartment, expect central heating, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, on-site management and an elevator. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the listing here.)
94-12 59th Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 94-12 59th Ave., is also listed for $1,600/month.
Inside, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and spacious closets. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the listing here.)
84-31 60th Ave., #2F
Listed at $1,700/month, this 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 84-31 60th Ave., #2F.
The apartment features central heating, a dishwasher and an eat-in kitchen. Pets are not permitted. Look out for a $1700.0 broker's fee.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
94-21 58th Ave., #1F
To wrap things up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 94-21 58th Ave., #1F. It's also being listed for $1,700/month.
In the unit, the listing promises central heating and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Here's the full listing.)
