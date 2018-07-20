What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,788, compared to a $2,850 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Flatbush, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Ocean Avenue and Avenue I
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Ocean Avenue and Avenue I, is listed for $1,475/month for its 760 square feet of space.
Building amenities include outdoor space, a residents lounge, an elevator and on-site management. In the unit, expect laminate and tile flooring, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, fresh paint and generous storage space. Pets are not welcome.
East 19th Street and Albemarle Road
Then there's this 400-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at East 19th Street and Albemarle Road, listed at $1,500/month.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood and tile flooring, wooden cabinetry, new appliances, high ceilings and large windows. Pets are not permitted.
550 E. 21st St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 550 E. 21st St., is listed for $1,650/month.
An elevator is offered as a building amenity. In the light-filled unit, anticipate designer lighting, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not allowed here.
985 Ocean Ave.
Over at 985 Ocean Ave., #2D, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, also going for $1,650/month.
The unit features both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings and plenty of windows. Building amenities include on-site laundry, on-site management and an elevator. Pets are not allowed.
