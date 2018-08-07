What's the cheapest rental available in Fordham, right now?

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Fordham look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Fordham via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
28 Bedford Park Blvd., #E2
Listed at $1,350/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 28 Bedford Park Blvd., #E2, is 12.9 percent less than the $1,550/month median rent for a one bedroom in Fordham.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring, wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
2600 Creston Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2600 Creston Ave., is listed for $1,400/month for its 850 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect wood cabinetry, tile floors and ample natural lighting. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome in this property.
(See the complete listing here.)
2580 Bainbridge Ave., #3D
Lastly, here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2580 Bainbridge Ave., #3D, which is going for $1,499/month.
In the sunny unit, look for high ceilings, central heating, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
(See the full listing here.)