REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Fordham, right now?

28 Bedford Park Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Fordham is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Fordham look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Fordham via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

28 Bedford Park Blvd., #E2




Listed at $1,350/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 28 Bedford Park Blvd., #E2, is 12.9 percent less than the $1,550/month median rent for a one bedroom in Fordham.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring, wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

2600 Creston Ave.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2600 Creston Ave., is listed for $1,400/month for its 850 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect wood cabinetry, tile floors and ample natural lighting. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome in this property.

(See the complete listing here.)

2580 Bainbridge Ave., #3D




Lastly, here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2580 Bainbridge Ave., #3D, which is going for $1,499/month.

In the sunny unit, look for high ceilings, central heating, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,600 rent you in Astoria, right now?
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
9 injured in accident outside water park on Long Island
NYPD believes they have found mom of baby pulled from river
Police officer charged in shooting near Dorney Park
Fetus discovered by cleaning crew on plane at LGA
New owner takes over bodega where 'Junior' was murdered
Officers suspended for doing 'nothing' as man stomps on car
Smoke condition forces flight to make emergency landing at JFK
AccuWeather Alert: Heat on high again, then storms
Show More
2 people attacked by hawk outside Connecticut store
Ex-con ACS worker accused of attacking 6-year-old boy
Police investigate fatal shooting at strip mall in Newark
Woman's body found in Philly is missing Bronx mother
Woman accused of faking pregnancy to 2 adoption agencies
More News