What's the cheapest rental available in Harlem, right now?

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Harlem look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Harlem via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
7th Avenue and West 139th Street
Listed at $1,595/month, this 275-square-foot studio apartment is located at 7th Avenue and West 139th Street.
In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Here's the listing.)
143 W. 139th St., #D44
This studio apartment, situated at 143 W. 139th St., #D44, is listed for $1,595/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Building amenities include on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the listing here.)
204 W. 132nd St.
And here's a studio apartment at 204 W. 132nd St., which is going for $1,675/month.
In the unit, look for central heating and plenty of natural light. Pets are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Check out the listing here.)
200 W. 113rd St., #12
Listed at $1,695/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 200 W. 113rd St., #12.
In the apartment, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring and spacious closets. The building features an elevator and on-site laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
166 W. 129th St., #22
To wrap things up, there's this studio apartment at 166 W. 129th St., #22. It's being listed for $1,700/month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Pets are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Here's the full listing.)
---
