What's the cheapest rental available in Harlem, right now?

7th Avenue and West 139th Street. | Photos: Zumper

Harlem is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Harlem look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Harlem via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

7th Avenue and West 139th Street






Listed at $1,595/month, this 275-square-foot studio apartment is located at 7th Avenue and West 139th Street.

In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Here's the listing.)

143 W. 139th St., #D44






This studio apartment, situated at 143 W. 139th St., #D44, is listed for $1,595/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Building amenities include on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the listing here.)

204 W. 132nd St.






And here's a studio apartment at 204 W. 132nd St., which is going for $1,675/month.

In the unit, look for central heating and plenty of natural light. Pets are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Check out the listing here.)

200 W. 113rd St., #12




Listed at $1,695/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 200 W. 113rd St., #12.

In the apartment, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring and spacious closets. The building features an elevator and on-site laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

166 W. 129th St., #22






To wrap things up, there's this studio apartment at 166 W. 129th St., #22. It's being listed for $1,700/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Pets are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
