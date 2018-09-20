What's the cheapest rental available in Hell's Kitchen, right now?

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Hell's Kitchen look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Hell's Kitchen via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
305 W. 45th St.
This studio apartment, situated at 305 W. 45th St., is listed for $1,825/month.
Amenities offered in the building include shared outdoor space, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome at this location.
355 W. 41st St.
Here's a studio apartment at 355 W. 41st St., which is going for $1,850/month.
Building amenities include secured entry, shared outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the apartment, prospective tenants can expect hardwood and tile floors, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Pets are not permitted here.
Ninth Avenue and West 54th Street
Then there's this apartment at Ninth Avenue and West 54th Street, also listed at $1,850/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and extra storage space. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not permitted at this location.
592 Ninth Ave.
Listed at $1,850/month, this studio apartment is located at 592 Ninth Ave.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not allowed at this location.
442 W. 45th St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 442 W. 45th St., is listed for $1,855/month.
Building amenities include secured entry, shared outdoor space and extra storage space. In the unit, look for a decorative fireplace, exposed brick, high ceilings, a loft area, hardwood and tile flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and built-in storage features. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
