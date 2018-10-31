What's the cheapest rental available in Jackson Heights, right now?

But how does the low-end pricing on a Jackson Heights rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
83rd Street and 37th Avenue
Listed at $1,475/month, this studio apartment, located at 83rd Street and 37th Avenue, is 10.6 percent less than the $1,649/month median rent for a studio in Jackson Heights.
The unit features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Pets are not allowed here.
(See the complete listing here.)
37th Avenue and 85th Street
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 37th Avenue and 85th Street is listed for $1,600/month for its 500 square feet of space.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, both air conditioning and heating units, a walk-in closet, white appliances and closet space. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
94-26 34th Road, #A7
Listed at $1,750/month, this 720-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 94-26 34th Road, #A7.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, high ceilings, central heating, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a renovated bedroom. Sorry animal lovers, neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(Here's the listing.)
87-10 34th Ave., #5H
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 87-10 34th Ave., #5H, is listed for $1,760/month.
The building offers assigned parking and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile flooring, air conditioning units, white appliances and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(See the listing here.)
37-62 80th St., #2
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 37-62 80th St., #2, which is going for $1,800/month.
In the unit, look for hardwood and tile flooring, central heating, white appliances, granite countertops and closet space. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
(Check out the listing here.)