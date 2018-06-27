REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Jamaica, right now?

155-1 90th Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Jamaica are hovering around $1,650, compared to a $2,800 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Jamaica rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

155-1 90th Ave.




Here's this unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 155-1 90th Ave., #4, listed at $1,575/month.

The building offers on-site laundry and an elevator. In the light unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, air conditioning, granite countertops, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

88-18 150th St.




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 88-18 150th St., #D5, which is going for $1,595/month.

Building amenities include garage parking, a fitness center, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the bright unit, expect a newly-renovated kitchen, a lot of closet space, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. No pets are allowed at this location.

(Check out the listing here.)

88-40 144th St.




Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 88-40 144th St.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News