What's the cheapest rental available in Kips Bay, right now?

311 E. 25th St., #1B. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Kips Bay is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Kips Bay look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Kips Bay via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2nd Avenue and East 32nd Street






This studio apartment, situated at 2nd Avenue and East 32nd Street, is listed for $1,940/month.

In the unit, the listing promises an open living room floor plan, hardwood and tile flooring, air conditioning, many windows and a fireplace. Building amenities include secured entry and shared outdoor space. Pets are not welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

Second Avenue






Here's a studio apartment at Second Avenue, which is going for $1,950/month.

In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, air conditioning, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the full listing here.)

Third Avenue





This studio apartment, situated at Third Avenue, is listed for $2,100/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, white appliances and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and shared outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the listing here.)

311 E. 25th St., #1B






And here's a studio coop at 311 E. 25th St., #1B, which is also going for $2,100/month.

The apartment includes an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include an elevator, on-site laundry and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Check out the listing here.)
