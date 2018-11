What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown, right now?

Second Avenue and East 53rd Street

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet -- theredeals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Midtown look like these days -- and what might you get for your money?Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,275, compared to a $2,728 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Midtown, via rental site Zumper , offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,799/month, this studio apartment, located at Second Avenue and East 53rd Street, is 27.9 percent less than the $2,495/month median rent for a studio in Midtown.Secured entry and on-site laundry are listed as building amenities. In the unit, you'll find a mixture of tile and hardwood flooring, large windows, air conditioning, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a studio apartment at 358 E. 51st St., #D2, which is going for $1,850/month.In the small unit, anticipate an open floor plan, large windows, hardwood flooring and white appliances. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.(See the full listing here .)Then there's this apartment at 336 E. 53rd St., #2A, listed at $1,895/month.In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood floors, large windows and white appliances. Pets are forbidden. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.(See the listing here .)This studio apartment, situated at Lexington Avenue and East 46th Street, is listed for $1,900/month.The building features on-site laundry and management. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, white appliances and a breakfast bar. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.(See the listing here .)Over at Eighth Avenue and West 56th Street, there's this studio apartment, also going for $1,900/month.In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.(View the listing here .)