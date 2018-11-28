What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown, right now?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,275, compared to a $2,728 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Midtown, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Second Avenue and East 53rd Street
Listed at $1,799/month, this studio apartment, located at Second Avenue and East 53rd Street, is 27.9 percent less than the $2,495/month median rent for a studio in Midtown.
Secured entry and on-site laundry are listed as building amenities. In the unit, you'll find a mixture of tile and hardwood flooring, large windows, air conditioning, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the complete listing here.)
358 E. 51st St., #D2
Here's a studio apartment at 358 E. 51st St., #D2, which is going for $1,850/month.
In the small unit, anticipate an open floor plan, large windows, hardwood flooring and white appliances. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the full listing here.)
336 E. 53rd St., #2A
Then there's this apartment at 336 E. 53rd St., #2A, listed at $1,895/month.
In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood floors, large windows and white appliances. Pets are forbidden. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the listing here.)
Lexington Avenue and East 46th Street
This studio apartment, situated at Lexington Avenue and East 46th Street, is listed for $1,900/month.
The building features on-site laundry and management. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, white appliances and a breakfast bar. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the listing here.)
Eighth Avenue and West 56th Street
Over at Eighth Avenue and West 56th Street, there's this studio apartment, also going for $1,900/month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(View the listing here.)