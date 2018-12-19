What's the cheapest rental available in Morningside Heights, right now? | Hoodline

REAL ESTATE

If you're on the hunt for a new apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Morningside Heights look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,500, compared to a $2,714 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Morningside Heights, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

3141 Broadway





This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3141 Broadway, is listed for $1,875/month.

Building amenities include secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a pantry and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

160 Claremont Ave., #3J





Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 160 Claremont Ave., #3J, listed at $1,950/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, white appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the listing here.)

Tiemann Place






Listed at $2,150/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Tiemann Place.

The building offers an elevator and on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Here's the listing.)
