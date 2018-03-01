REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Murray Hill, Right Now?

Inside 36 East 38th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Murray Hill look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Murray Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

251 Lexington Ave.




This studio apartment, situated at 251 Lexington Ave., is listed for $1,850 / month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

311 East 37th St., #1C/3A




Then there's this apartment at 311 East 37th St. (at 2nd Ave. & E 37th St.), listed at $1,895 / month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a decorative fireplace. Feline companions are allowed. (See the listing here.)

140 East 40th St., #10C




Listed at $1,995 / month, this studio coop is located at 140 E 40th St.

Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry, bike storage and on-site management. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, arched doorways, built-in shelves and plenty of natural light. Pets are not allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

36 East 38th St.



To round things out, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 36 East 38th St. It's being listed for $2,000 / month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, built-in shelves, high ceilings and abundant closet space. Dogs and cats are not permitted in this unit.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News