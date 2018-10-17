What's the cheapest rental available in New York City, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in New York City via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
31 Clay Pit Road, #BS
Here's a studio living space at 31 Clay Pit Road, #BS in Woodrow, which is going for $900/month.
Assigned parking, shared outdoor space and secured entry are listed as building amenities. In the unit, expect tile and carpeted flooring, air conditioning, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
567 Sutter Ave., #3B
Listed at $1,000/month, this studio apartment is located at 567 Sutter Ave., #3B in East New York.
The third-floor unit features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and air conditioning units. Sorry animal lovers, cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
916 Bergen St., #1B
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 916 Bergen St., #1B in Crown Heights North, is also listed for $1,000/month.
The building features a roof deck, an elevator, shared outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a balcony. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
1046 Hoe Ave., #5A
And here's a studio apartment at 1046 Hoe Ave., #5A in Longwood, which is going for $1,037/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Sorry pet owners, pets are not allowed at this location.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
