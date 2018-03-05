REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Ocean Hill, Right Now?

2342 Atlantic Ave. |Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're in the market for a new living arrangement, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Ocean Hill look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Ocean Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2342 Atlantic Ave., #5




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2342 Atlantic Ave., is listed for $1,499 / month.

There's an elevator available in the building, and the unit has hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, good closet space and ample natural lighting. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

108 Thomas S Boyland St., #2



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 108 Thomas S Boyland St., which is going for $1,500 / month.

The sunny unit has hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News