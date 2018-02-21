REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Pelham Parkway, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Pelham Parkway are hovering around $1,599 (compared to a $2,895 average for New York City). But how does the low-end pricing on a Pelham Parkway rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2165 Matthews Ave., #1a




Listed at $1,000 / month, this 550-square-foot studio coop, located at 2165 Matthews Ave., is 31.0 percent less than the $1,449 / month median rent for a studio in Pelham Parkway. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

1545 Rhinelander Ave., #2o




Here's a studio apartment at 1545 Rhinelander Ave. (at Stillwell Ave. & Rhinelander Ave.), which is going for $1,425 / month. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. In the unit, the listing promises central heating, hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)

2020 Holland Ave.




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2020 Holland Ave. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, white kitchen appliances and central heating. The building offers an elevator and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats are not welcome. (Here's the listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News