REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Roosevelt Island, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Roosevelt Island are hovering around $2,395 (compared to a $2,895 average for New York City). But how does the low-end pricing on a Roosevelt Island rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

510 Main St., #432




Listed at $1,900 / month, this 590-square-foot studio apartment, located at 510 Main St., is 5.5 percent less than the $2,010 / month median rent for a studio in Roosevelt Island. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry.

In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

546 Main St., #81




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 546 Main St., which, at 590-square-feet, is going for $2,262 / month. The building features a business center, an elevator, on-site laundry and a doorman. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News