What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Roosevelt Island, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
510 Main St., #432
Listed at $1,900 / month, this 590-square-foot studio apartment, located at 510 Main St., is 5.5 percent less than the $2,010 / month median rent for a studio in Roosevelt Island. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry.
In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
546 Main St., #81
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 546 Main St., which, at 590-square-feet, is going for $2,262 / month. The building features a business center, an elevator, on-site laundry and a doorman. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.