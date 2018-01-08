What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Steinway, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
2277 Steinway St., #1
Here's a studio apartment listed at $1,550 / month, located at 22-77 Steinway Street. Building amenities include on-site management. In the two-room, first-floor unit, you're promised high ceilings, central heating and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
21-25 28th St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 21-25 28th St., which is going for $1,550 / month. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, plenty of natural sunlight and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)
23-51 32nd St.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 23-51 32nd St. listed at $1,600 / month. In the third-floor unit, anticipate hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the listing here.)
21-15 28th St.
Listed at $1,675 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 21-15 28th St. (at 21st Avenue). In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, plenty of closet space and great natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not permitted. (Here's the listing.)
21-31 21st Ave., #3F
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 21-31 21st Ave., is listed for $1,699 / month. In the unit, expect a balcony, good natural lighting and tile flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the listing here.)